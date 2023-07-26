Cillian Murphy praises Robert Downey Jr. as the most “unpredictably brilliant” actor he’s ever worked with

Cillian Murphy has discussed his experience working with Robert Downey Jr. on Oppenheimer, describing him as the most “engaged” actor he’s ever worked with.

Murphy, who plays physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic, praised his co-star’s performance in an interview with GQ.

“A lot of the scenes I have with Downey, it was quite loose and quite improvisational,” Murphy said. “I mean, acting with him was just extraordinary. He’s just electrifying, the most available, engaged, present, unpredictably brilliant actor I’ve ever worked with.”

Advertisement

In the film, Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, who was chairman of the United States Atomic Energy Commission between 1953 and 1958.

Speaking to People, Downey Jr. similarly praised Murphy for his “commitment” to the role. “I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career,” he said.

“He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this.”

Speaking in an interview with NME, Murphy recalled how an “amazing phrase” used by Nolan helped him prepare for the role. “We were talking about Oppenheimer’s arc and he said, ‘You know, he’s dancing between the raindrops morally.’ That unlocked something in my mind when I was preparing.”

In a five-star review, NME described the film as a “monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking”, writing: “For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”