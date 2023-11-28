Cillian Murphy was “at home, eating cheese” during actors’ strike

Cillian Murphy has said he stayed “at home, eating cheese” during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actor appeared at a Q&A event for Oppenheimer alongside co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. earlier this month, where he recalled how the strike was announced at the film’s London premiere in July.

“It was very odd,” Murphy said. “It was actually London. We got to Paris and then it was London, then it all just stopped. So I’ve just been at home, eating cheese. I recommend it.”

Advertisement

After Blunt asked when he stopped eating cheese, Murphy replied, “Yesterday,” to laughter from the audience. You can check out the clip below.

The SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end on November 9 after four months. During that time, actors in the Screen Actors Guild were not allowed to shoot or promote movies or TV shows.

In the months since it was released, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has become the third highest-grossing movie of the year, behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Nolan recently urged people to buy Oppenheimer on Blu-ray over digital, taking a swipe at streaming services for taking “ownership” away from film fans.

At a screening in Los Angeles earlier this month, Nolan said the Blu-ray is a “version you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you”.

Advertisement

In a glowing five-star review of Oppenheimer, NME wrote: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.”