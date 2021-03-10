A new trailer for Johnny Depp’s long-delayed City Of Lies has been released – you can watch it below.

The upcoming thriller details the story of a journalist (Forest Whitaker) who seeks the help of a former LAPD detective Russell Poole (Depp) in an attempt to solve the murder of rap legend Biggie.

Landing yesterday (March 9), the ‘Official Teaser Trailer’ begins with the drive-by shooting of B.I.G. in Los Angeles in 1997. “Some suspect the shooting of The Notorious B.I.G. is retaliation for last year’s murder of Tupac Shakur,” a news reporter explains in the clip.

Advertisement

Depp’s character later says that “some evidence stays locked away in the dark” as he tries to uncover the truth among the action.

Directed by Brad Furman (The Infiltrator), City Of Lies was originally due for release in September 2018. Its first trailer arrived on May 21 of that year, which would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 46th birthday.

The film – based on journalist Randall Sullivan’s book of the same name – will arrive in the US next Friday (March 19) via Saban Films, and will be available to stream from April 9. A UK release date is not yet known.

City Of Lies also features Shea Whigham, Toby Huss, Kevin Chapman, Peter Greene, Xander Berkeley, Shamier Anderson, Neil Brown Jr. and Cory Hardrict among its cast. It was produced by Miriam Segal, Paul Brennan and Stuart Manashil.