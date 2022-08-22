‘Clerks’ stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes reunite at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, best known for playing Jay and Silent Bob in the Clerks franchise, reunited at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration in Georgia.

After the couple officially married in Las Vegas in July, Affleck and Lopez hosted a celebration with friends and family on the former’s estate in Georgia on Saturday (August 20).

Smith and Mewes both attended the event, sharing a post on Instagram alongside their respective spouses in all-white outfits.

“Dressy as fuck…,” Smith wrote in the caption. “@jenschwalbach, @jaymewes & @jordanmonsanto out on the town.”

Posting the photo on Twitter, he added: “This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was seven.”

Smith previously directed the 2004 rom-com Jersey Girl starring Affleck and Lopez. Affleck has also appeared in a number of Smith’s films, including Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay And Silent Bob Reboot.

Affleck is also set to feature in upcoming sequel Clerks III, alongside Fred Armisen and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Picking up after the 1994 original and its 2006 sequel, Clerks III follows Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) after he suffers a life-threatening heart attack. With help from Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Becky (Rosario Dawson), Jay (Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith), Randal sets out to make a movie about working at the Quick Stop convenience store.

The story of Clerks III is inspired by Smith’s heart attack onstage in Glendale, California in February 2018. Along with playing Silent Bob, Smith has written and directed the sequel.

Clerks III will be released across 700 US cinemas on September 13 and September 15 at 7pm local time both nights, featuring a behind-the-scenes look with director Smith and the cast. In the UK, the film will be shown at Prince Charles Cinema in London from 16 September.