NewsFilm News

Fans react to ‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer: “How can you not buy a ticket?!”

Based on the wild true story

By Ella Kemp

The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has been released, with fans sharing their excitement.

Based on the true story from 1985 of a black bear who ingested a duffle bag of cocaine and went on a killing spree, the film was directed by Elizabeth Banks.

“This is EXACTLY the tone I was hoping for from #CocaineBear,” said John Squires of Bloody Disgusting.

Advertisement

“A comedy-thriller-horror-action hybrid about a coked-out bear going on a killing spree. So many studios wondering why they can’t get people to go see their movies. This is how. How can you NOT buy a ticket to this?!”

The film stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., O’Shea Jackson Jr. and the late Ray Liotta.

One person commented on Liotta’s prosthetics in the film, which is set to mark his final role.

John Semley wrote: “not much of a “God Guy.” but when you learn that Ray Liotta’s final, posthumous performance is in a movie called “Cocaine Bear,” and that this is his look in it? well, it’s hard not to believe there’s some divine architecture glistening behind this pale drape we call “reality.”

Advertisement

Others noticed that Twitter algorithms connected to Cocaine Bear, which was trending, redirect to support services for those struggling with addiction.

“lol if you click on the trending topic of Cocaine Bear you get this helpful message!” Maureen McEly wrote alongside a screenshot. “I truly hope all of the coke addicted bears of the world can read/use Twitter so they see this and get the help they need!!”

Take a look at some more reactions here:

Cocaine Bear will be released in UK cinemas in February 2023.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement