‘Cocaine Shark’ trailer: Watch the chaotic introduction to ‘Jaws’ on drugs

Following hot on the paws of Cocaine Bear, B-movie production company Wide Eye Releasing have confirmed the release of Cocaine Shark – check out the official trailer above.

The trailer sets the scene for Cocaine Shark, which sees a crime lord create a highly addictive drug using caged sharks.

“A mafia drug lord has unleashed a new, highly addictive stimulant on the streets called HT25, derived from sharks held captive in a secret lab, and which causes monstrous side effects. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world,” reads a synopsis.

The first poster for ‘COCAINE SHARK’ has been released. The movie hits digital platforms this July. pic.twitter.com/qxHZ3vGMgL — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) March 10, 2023

Like Cocaine Bear, Shark is inspired by true events. In February, New Zealand authorities announced that over 3 tonnes of cocaine had been intercepted in the Pacific Ocean with social media users quickly calling for a Cocaine Shark film.

Even Elizabeth Banks got behind the project. “I’ve seen that. If there’s a great story, then sure,” Banks told People about getting involved. “Jaws with cocaine? I don’t see how that loses.”

The film is set for release on July 7.

Earlier this year, Parody film distributor The Asylum seemingly announced Attack Of The Meth Gator.

“Hold our bear… I mean, beer,” The Asylum tweeted, sharing what could be the film’s potential poster, although no details have been confirmed. “Coming for your life this summer.”

In a three-star review of Cocaine Bear, NME wrote: “You can have a lot of fun with Cocaine Bear, mostly because of how bonkers it is. Things happen that would just not be allowed in other films, like when the kids (who are 12 years old) nervously sample from a fat brick of gak.”

Prior to the release of the film, director Elizabeth Banks called Cocaine Bear “a ginormous risk”.