Coen Brothers might never work together again, claims long-time composer

Joel and Ethan Coen might never make another film together again, their long-time composer Carter Burwell has said.

Burwell recently addressed rumours after Joel Coen announced he would be directing The Tragedy of Macbeth on his own, marking his first solo film without Ethan.

“Ethan has written and produced on his own I know, but [Macbeth] is the first time Joel is directing on his own,” Burwell said the Score podcast.

“Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore. Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this.”

He continued: “They also have a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves. I hope maybe they get back to those.

“I’ve read some of those, and they are great. We are all at an age where we just don’t know… we could all retire. It’s a wonderfully unpredictable business.”

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth will be released via Apple and A24 later this year, and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Washington plays the title character, and McDormand plays Lady Macbeth. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

Coen, who in addition to directing the film also produces alongside McDormand and Robert Graf, reunites with frequent collaborators Bruno Delbonnel as DP, costume designer Mary Zophres, and Carter Burwell with an original score.

The film will receive its world premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival, on September 24.