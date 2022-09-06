Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation for new film ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

Colin Farrell received a 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival following the premiere of his new film The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The actor reunited with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh for the upcoming drama about two Irish men whose life-long friendship is brought to an abrupt end.

According to Variety, Farrell, Gleeson and McDonagh received the “longest and loudest reception” of any film yet to show at this year’s festival.

However, the publication speculated that this was in response to Farrell, “who broke with tradition by wading into the crowd to take selfies with fans and sign autographs, which only made the cheering grow louder and more sustained”.

Earlier at the festival, Brendan Fraser was moved to tears after receiving a six-minute standing ovation following the premiere of his new film The Whale.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film sees Fraser play a reclusive English teacher who lives with severe obesity. Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink also stars, playing Fraser’s estranged teenager daughter.

Following the film’s premiere over the weekend, footage emerged of the audience giving Fraser a rapturous reception. The star was visibly emotional in the clip.

Among those responding to the viral video is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who tweeted: “Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan.

“He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale”.