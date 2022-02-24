Colin Farrell went to Starbucks as The Penguin from ‘The Batman’

Colin Farrell has revealed that he went to Starbucks to test out his prosthetic makeover on The Batman.

The actor plays antagonist Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin in the upcoming film that’s directed by Matt Reeves (The War For The Planet Of The Apes), which marks Robert Pattinson’s debut as the caped crusader.

On the first day of his makeup and prosthetic test, Farrell explained that he visited a Starbucks in Burbank, California to see if people would recognise him.

Advertisement

Speaking to Collider, Farrell said: “The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun.

“I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look. [Designer] Mike Marino did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting.”

The actor recently discussed how he wasn’t allowed to smoke as The Penguin in the film, a character who has famously smoked cigars in the past.

Alongside Farrell and Pattinson, The Batman stars Paul Dano as villain The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as police chief James Gordon.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

Advertisement

The Batman is scheduled for release in cinemas worldwide on March 4, 2022.