‘Community’ creator Dan Harmon strongly hints a movie is coming

Community creator Dan Harmon has strongly suggested that a movie of the hit TV series could be in the works.

The cult series — which follows an eclectic group of students at a community college — originally ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, though speculation that the cast could reunite for a movie has been rife recently.

Star Alison Brie recently told fans to “stay tuned” on that front, and Harmon has now teased that “conversations happening that people would want to be happening”.

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community, both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” told TheWrap. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.”

“I mean, when you’re part of the Community family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised,” Harmon added. “So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

A film version has been touted for many years, with fans using the hashtag #SixSeasonsAndAMovie on social media in reference to a recurring line in the show.

Speaking last year, Harmon was more vague when he was asked whether he would write a feature-length version, saying during a cast reunion: “Who’s supposed to say ‘everyone do this?’ That’s what I’ve always said. How does it happen?”

“Sounds like it starts with you, Dan,” Brie the responded.

Meanwhile, the cast of Community, including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs and Donald Glover, recently took part in a virtual reunion after doing a script read of an older episode.