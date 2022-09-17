‘Constantine’ sequel confirmed with Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence

A sequel to 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine has been confirmed, with Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence both set to return.
The cult movie, directed by Lawrence, was released 17 years ago and follows John Constantine (Reeves) as he exorcises the possessed and travels between Earth and Hell seeking salvation from eternal damnation for a suicide attempt in his youth.
As reported by Deadline, a follow-up has now been greenlit, with Akiva Goldsman set to write the screenplay and produce the film, with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella also helping out on production.
No further details regarding a release date, title for the sequel or any further casting have yet been revealed.
While you wait, revisit the Constantine trailer below.
Back in 2020, Reeves said that he “would love to” do a sequel to Constantine, according to director Lawrence.
Speaking in an interview with /Film, the director said he has spoken to Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman about doing a sequel.
“We have been talking about it recently,” Lawrence said. “It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realising there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it.”
He added: “We all investigated it, but I think it’s kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, ‘Uh, no, we got other plans’. We’ll see what happens.”
A Constantine television series developed by Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer aired on NBC from October 24, 2014 to February 13, 2015. It was followed by an animated series called Constantine: City Of Demons released as five separate episodes on The CW’s online streaming platform, CW Seed, in 2018.