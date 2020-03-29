Contagion stars Matt Damon and Kate Winslet have appeared in a series of videos to help share health information about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2011 film, which sees a new virus rapidly spread around the world, has become one of the most streamed films in recent weeks as its plot is seen to echo the current coronavirus situation.

The videos, made in conjunction with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, were filmed in the actors’ homes and directed by Steven Soderbergh and produced by screenwriter Scott Z Burns.

As reported in The Independent, the videos were written with the help of some of the scientific experts who also worked as advisors on Contagion such as Dr. W Ian Lipkin who is leading research into new treatment and tests for coronavirus.

Damon and Winslet’s fellow Contagion co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle have also filmed videos with each covering a different topic relating to COVID-19 such as the importance of hand washing, social distancing and listening to scientific experts.

You can see the videos below:

You’ve seen it everywhere, but there’s a reason. Contagion star Matt Damon explains why #SocialDistancing is the most critical thing you can do right now. Then head to https://t.co/sUXphD602y to find out more. #ControlTheContagion #publichealth #ColumbiaSPH pic.twitter.com/3pHHbdfuOc — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020

Vaccines take time, but they are what is going to solve #COVID19. Hear from Contagion star Jennifer Ehle on how we can help our health professionals and scientists #ControlTheContagion. Then head to https://t.co/sUXphD602y for more. #publichealth #ColumbiaSPH pic.twitter.com/jTBggD22pH — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020

In her video, Winslet says: “One of the most important things [the experts] taught me: wash your hands like your life depends on it because right now in particular, it just might.”

Whilst Damon added: “I played a guy [in Contagion] who was immune to the hypothetical virus. That was a movie, this is real life. I have no reason to believe I am immune to COVID-19, and neither do you. no matter how young you are, this is a new virus, it’s gonna take some time for our bodies and doctors to understand it, and to understand the best way to protect us.”

He continues: “Social distancing means staying six feet away from another person. It means not gathering in groups and it means staying home or sheltering in place if that’s what government officials are telling you to do.

“People can have COVID-19 and have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, so even if you think you’re healthy or they’re healthy, don’t take that chance, it is not worth it.”

The virus in Contagion was fictional, but #COVID19 is real. Contagion star Laurence Fishburne explains what he learned from his role in the movie, and why #socialdistancing is the most critical thing we can do to #ControlTheContagion. Head to https://t.co/sUXphD602y for more. pic.twitter.com/5S0OCnm0x0 — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020

Wash your hands like your life depends on it. Because it does. Contagion star Kate Winslet explains how something as simple as using soap and water for 20 seconds can help #ControlTheContagion. Head to https://t.co/sUXphCOoDY for more info. #publichealth #ColumbiaSPH pic.twitter.com/7u9SeJjA6n — ColumbiaPublicHealth (@ColumbiaMSPH) March 27, 2020

Contagion screenwriter Burns recently opened up about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Slate about the rise in viewings of Contagion in the wake of coronavirus when he was asked about the story “more or less coming true in real time.”

He said: “It has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, ‘This is uncanny how similar it is.’ And I don’t find it to be that surprising, because the scientists I spoke to, and there were a lot of them, all said that this was a matter of when, not if.

“So, I guess my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things we would do well to listen.”