Film distributor A24 has launched A24 Auctions, a shopping platform selling costume and set pieces from the studio’s back catalogue across film and TV to raise money for coronavirus relief.

The initiative has been set up in order to help workers and families affected by the pandemic in New York City. The four charities receiving funds from the sales are FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals and Queen’s Community House.

The A24 Auctions will include pieces from Ari Aster’s Sweden-set horror Midsommar, the Safdie Brothers’ diamond district thriller Uncut Gems, and Zendaya’s teen series Euphoria.

Advertisement

One of the items up for grabs is the hoodie Zendaya wears in the show as the lead character rue – a dark red jumper that has become her trademark.

Fans can also look out for the May Queen dress worn by Florence Pugh, a Furby necklace worn by Adam Sandler and a skateboard used in Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, skate picture mid90s.

Season 2 of Euphoria is currently in the works, with initial plans for a 2020 release. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the date could be delayed.

Zendaya will be reprising her role as Rue, while a casting call for season two (which was open to auditions from the public) suggested a whole host of new characters to join her in Sam Levinson’s hit series.

The A24 Auction initiative is live now on their official website.