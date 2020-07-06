Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation, has said that she believes there will be a boom in animated titles aimed at older audiences as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking at the Collision From Home virtual conference on Thursday (June 2), Belson said that the challenges of filming during the pandemic have led to production companies placing a greater emphasis on animated titles.

“I don’t think you’re going to see more family animated movies because that’s very saturated,” Belson said, according to Deadline. “There will be more R-rated animated movies.”

Although Sony have not released an animated film aimed at adults, Belson revealed: “There are a couple we’re working on and we’re really excited about releasing our first one. I think you’re going to see PG-13 animated movies, which is something you haven’t seen before. Harder action-adventure sort of stuff.”