The Critics Choice Awards has unveiled its 2021 winners, and much like last weekend’s Golden Globes, Nomadland and The Crown dominated the night.

At last night’s (March 7) virtual ceremony, Nomadland took home four awards in the film categories, including Best Picture and Director for Chloé Zhao, who also won Best Adapted Screenplay, while the film also won Best Cinematography.

Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Carey Mulligan was awarded Best Actress for Promising Young Woman, while Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) dominated the supporting categories.

On the TV side of things, The Crown took home Best Drama Series, with stars Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson repeating their Globes success in the acting categories.

It was also a good night for comedies Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso, the latter winning Best Comedy Series, while John Boyega took home Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Small Axe.

Here is the full list of winners:

FILM:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland – winner

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) – winner

Best Actor

Ben Affleck (The Way Back)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – winner

Tom Hanks (News of the World)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) – winner

Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie)

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) – winner

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) – winner

Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen (Palmer)

Ibrahima Gueye (The Life Ahead)

Alan Kim (Minari) – winner

Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)

Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Acting Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – winner

Best Original Screenplay

Mank (Jack Fincher)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Eliza Hittman)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) – winner

Sound of Metal (Darius Marder, Abraham Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)

First Cow (Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ruben Santiago-Hudson)

News of the World (Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao) – winner

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

Best Production Design

Emma (Kave Quinn, Stella Fox)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton)

Mank (Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale) – WINNER

News of the World (David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx)

Tenet (Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas)

Best Cinematography

Da 5 Bloods (Newton Thomas Sigel)

First Cow (Christopher Blauvelt)

Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)

Minari (Lachlan Milne)

News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)

Nomadland (Joshua James Richards) – winner

Tenet (Hoyte Van Hoytema)

Best Costume Design

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth) – winner

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Mulan (Bina Daigeler)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Suzie Harman, Robert Worley)

Promising Young Woman (Nancy Steiner)

Best Editing

The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)

Mank (Kirk Baxter)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Sound of Metal (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen) – winner

Tenet (Jennifer Lame)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten) – winner

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet – winner

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Score

The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)

Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Minari (Emile Mosseri)

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

Soul (Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross) – winner

Tenet (Ludwig Göransson)

Best Song

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (‘Husavik (My Home Town)’)

The Life Ahead (‘Io Si (Seen)’)

Judas and the Black Messiah (‘Fight for You’)

One Night in Miami (‘Speak Now’) – winner

The Outpost (‘Everybody Cries’)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (‘Tigress & Tweed’)

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari – winner

Two Of Us

Best Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

Palm Springs – winner

The Prom

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown – winner

The Good Fight

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – winner

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown) – winner

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country) – winner

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – winner

Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janet McTeer (Ozark)

Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Comedy Series

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

Pen15

Ramy

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso – winner

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria (Brockmire)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – winner

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – winner

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner (Mom)

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – winner

Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)

Andrew Rannells (Black Monday)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson (The Conners)

Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Jaime Pressly (Mom)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – winner

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen’s Gambit – winner

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

TV Movie

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton – winner

Sylvie’s Love

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega (Small Axe) – winner

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Chris Rock (Fargo)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – winner

Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daveed Diggs (The Good Lord Bird)

Joshua Caleb Johnson (The Good Lord Bird)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) – winner

Glynn Turman (Fargo)

John Turturro (The Plot Against America)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) – winner

Betsy Brandt (Soulmates)

Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers – winner

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Red Table Talk

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill – winner

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia – winner

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Best Short Form Series

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler – winner

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h

Reno 911!

Tooning Out the News