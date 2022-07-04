Cynthia Erivo comes out as bisexual: “Nerves and fear have gotten in the way”

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about her sexuality in a new interview.

The actor, who has previously described herself as queer, shared that she’s bisexual in an interview with British Vogue for the magazine’s 2022 Pride celebration issue.

Speaking to the magazine, Erivo said: “[Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.

Advertisement

“Rather than being chastised for that we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”

In a post on Instagram sharing photos from the issue, Erivo wrote: “Nerves and fear have gotten in the way of sharing all of who I am, and today with Pride and with wonderful people beside me I’m sharing a little more.

“Thank you @edward_enniful for giving me the space and loving on me. A dream come true to grace the cover of @britishvogue with incredible people.”

Erivo stars in the upcoming Pinnochio remake as The Blue Fairy, alongside Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key. The film is scheduled to be released on September 8 on Disney+.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming Luther movie with Idris Elba. She’ll also play the lead role of Elphaba in the film adaptation of musical Wicked, opposite Ariana Grande as Galinda.