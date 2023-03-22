Daisy May Cooper “in talks” to star as M in new James Bond film

Daisy May Cooper is reportedly “in talks” to star as M in the next James Bond film.

According to The Sun, the This Country star is being eyed to bring a “comedic and quirky” edge to the role, which was previously portrayed by Ralph Fiennes and Judi Dench.

A source told the publication: “Daisy is a close pal of [writer] Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation.

“Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking M in a different direction.

“With Daniel [Craig] leaving, it seemed the time to start looking at changes across the board and the dynamic between Bond and M is at the heart of the films.”

The source added: “So this opens the door to it being a bit lighter and more comedic going forwards – and will of course impact the direction the new 007 goes in too.”

Earlier this week, Taron Egerton dismissed rumours that he could succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007, saying that he doesn’t think he’s “the right choice for it”.

“You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight,” the Kingsman actor told The Daily Telegraph.

Egerton revealed that he considers the body preparation needed whenever he takes on a role, adding that Bond “is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment”.

The actor added: “It’s sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls.”

Other stars whose names have been in the mix as the next Bond are Lucien Laviscount and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with the latter responding recently to the speculation in a chat with Vanity Fair.

“You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” he said. “You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.”

Taylor-Johnson added: “Because the moment you start believing the shit people say about you, you’ve lost your fucking mind. You’ve lost it.”

Idris Elba, who has also long been linked to the role, recently suggested that it was purely speculation.