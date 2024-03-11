Daisy Ridley says she wasn’t getting many offers after starring in ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

Star Wars sequel trilogy star Daisy Ridley has revealed that despite leading the sci-fi franchise, she wasn’t “getting many offers” for other projects.
Speaking during a panel at SXSW in Austin, Texas this past weekend – per a Variety report, Ridley recounted on her experiences finding work after the final entry of the Star Wars sequel trilogy – The Rise of Skywalker – had released.
Ridley reportedly said to those in attendance: “There weren’t that many offers coming in. It’s not that there wasn’t any… I remember finishing and thinking, ‘Oh, it’s quiet and strange.’”
That was partially due to the mixed reception she was getting from Star Wars fans. While fans never really gave her a hard time for her acting, the writing of her character, Rey, was slammed.
In late January, she spoke about the public reaction to the 2019 movie saying: “It’s still upsetting. You don’t want people to feel like you’ve not served the thing they’re a fan of.”
While at SXSW, she added that it took her a long time to feel “comfortable” about her role as Rey: “It took, honestly, making the third film till I felt like ‘OK, I’m good. I deserve to be here.’”
The Rise Of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams, was the final part of a trilogy involving Ridley’s character, Rey, and the ninth film in the Star Wars ‘Skywalker saga’. Ridley first appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, and then again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, directed by Rian Johnson.
The Rise Of Skywalker scored a three-star review, with Alex Flood writing for NME: “Nearly all the unanswered questions are resolved and Skywalker feels sufficiently satisfying as a final chapter. It’s taken 42 years to get here, but (for now) the circle is finally complete.”