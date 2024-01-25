Daisy Ridley says the plot for her Rey-led ‘Star Wars’ film is “cool as shit”

Daisy Ridley has said the idea for her upcoming, Rey-led Star Wars film is “cool as shit”.

The movie, which is set some time after the events of The Rise Of Skywalker and reportedly follows Rey as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order, will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

In a new interview with Variety, Ridley was asked how franchise’s first female filmmaker will impact the series.

“The short answer is I don’t know. I’m excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman,” she said.

“Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘OK, call me in five years.’ But it’s worthwhile.”

The film is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, but as expected, any major details about the plot and characters are being kept heavily under wraps.

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Ridley was also asked if it will be weird to make a Star Wars film without her former co-stars Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

“No, because I don’t know what is what or who is who [in the new movie]. So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set.

“It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there. Now I’m in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I’ve been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I’ve got better as a performer.”

Back in November, Ridley said that the plot of the upcoming Star Wars film is “not what I expected“, and that is unaware if the movie will be the start of a new trilogy.