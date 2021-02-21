Daisy Ridley would “love to play” Spider-Woman in Sony’s Marvel Universe

Daisy Ridley has said that she would love to play the lead role in a potential Spider-Woman movie, according to a recent interview with the actor.

Ridley is best known for her performance as Rey in the trilogy of Star Wars sequels released between 2015 and 2019: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Last year Deadline reported that a Sony project focusing on “a female character in the [Marvel] universe” was on the way, with rumours pointing to a new film about Spider-Woman, and that Olivia Wilde was already attached.

Wilde, who made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, appeared to confirm the news on Twitter by retweeting the story with a spider emoji.

US author Sariah Wilson reported yesterday (February 20), also via Twitter, that she’d had a conversation with Ridley who was apparently enthusiastic about the possibility.

“I asked Daisy Ridley I’d she’d heard the Spider-Woman rumours. She said no and asked what they were. I explained it to her and she said, ‘OMG, I would love to play Spider-Woman. But is it more of like an extended Spiderverse thing?'” Wilson wrote.

“She said she loved ‘Into the Spiderverse’ and has been loving WandaVision. So yes, she would happily dip her toes into another franchise.”

Back in October, meanwhile, Tom Holland confirmed that work is beginning on Spider-Man 3.

The Marvel star is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the next superhero outing. In a new video on his Instagram Stories the actor gave fans some exciting news. “Ok, so we just landed in Atlanta, and uh… it’s time for Spider-Man 3! Let’s go!” Holland said.