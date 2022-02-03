Dakota Johnson to lead ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off ‘Madame Web’ at Sony

Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Madame Webb, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry at Sony.

It would mark the first appearance of a female superhero in Sony’s MCU, and nods to the Spider-Man spin-off comics series.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is an elderly woman with a condition called myasthenia gravis, forcing her to stay connected to a life support system that looks like a spider web.

She never fought any villains in the original stories, which is why sources reportedly say the film could turn into another story, per Deadline.

The Madame Web film is set to be directed by S.J. Clarkson, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the screenplay. No other cast members have been confirmed yet.

Dakota Johnson most recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, released on Netflix at the end of last year. She will also feature in two films this year which played at the 2022 virtual Sundance Film Festival, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK?

At the end of last year, the actor shared her thoughts on cancel culture after having worked with Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer, who have all been levelled with abuse allegations.

“I never experienced that first-hand from any of those people,” Johnson said. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.

“I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle.”