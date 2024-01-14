Dan Levy turned down chance to play a Ken in ‘Barbie’

Dan Levy has revealed that he was offered the chance to play one of the Kens in Barbie, but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

The actor, who co-created the sitcom Schitt’s Creek with his father Eugene, confirmed the news in a new interview with People magazine, to promote his new film Good Grief, which is streaming on Netflix now.

“Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to,” he said. “So, yeah, I guess I was I was technically unavailable to to do that.”

“Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes. It’s not like it isn’t like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day”.

Levy was full of praise for the film and its director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, however.

“I think Greta had such a like wonderfully bizarre and and magical aesthetic idea of of what that movie was,” he says of the Oscar nominee. “I would have loved to play in her world. I think the I think she is one of the great, young auteurs of our time.”

In other Barbie news, earlier this week, Margot Robbie revealed that she may “disappear from screens” for a while, because “everybody is probably sick” of the sight of her.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break,’” she said.

Robbie continued: “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’ I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7), Barbie received the first ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a category created to recognise films that both “garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence”.

While Barbie only took home one award on the night, it was the highest-grossing film of 2023 and set various box office records. It also had more Golden Globes nominations than any other title (nine).