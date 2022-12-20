Daniel Craig says Benoit Blanc’s sexuality in ‘Knives Out’ sequel “seemed right”

Daniel Craig has spoken to NME about his character’s sexuality in new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – as well as discussing spoilers, co-stars and any other hidden mysteries with co-star Janelle Monáe. Watch our video interview above.

Back in October, the murder mystery franchise director Rian Johnson confirmed that lead character detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, was gay. The question about Blanc’s sexuality was prompted by a scene in the new film that indicates the detective is living with another man.

Responding to whether that means he’s queer, Johnson replied: “Yes, he obviously is.” Referring to the actor who plays Blanc’s lover (whose identity is currently under press embargo) the director added that “there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with”.

When asked by NME if his character’s sexuality was discussed long ago or naturally emerged over time, Craig replied: “It was something that seemed right. You know; look who he lives with – who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

On the challenge of keeping the movie’s many spoilers a secret, co-star Janelle Monáe (who plays protagonist Helen Brand) said: “I don’t talk. My family are like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it’ – because you don’t want to ruin the experience for them. You want the art to speak for itself.”

Craig added: “The movie is very, very generous. I you go back and watch it again you’ll go, ‘OK, OK,’ and it will all connect up. That’s what Rian’s done so beautifully.”

Speaking of the secret of the franchise’s success, the former James Bond star said that Knives Out successfully married modern themes to “timeless” storytelling.

“Agatha Christie was writing in her time,” Craig told NME. “If she were writing now, there would be tech billionaires, there would be these people in her stories. That’s what’s unusual about them – although they do have a timeless feel about them, they’re now and everything that’s being spoken about is about now.

“It’s a fun movie. They’re fun movies and all we want is for people to come and have fun watching them. If you want to have a little think at the same time, then knock yourself out.”

Ultimately and with any messages about modern society put aside, the two stars said that the “Number One rule” of Glass Onion was to be “entertaining”.

“This is a murder mystery whodunnit film that is meant to take people on a ride and an experience first,” said Monáe. “The other beautiful thing about it is because the characters are modernised, the audience members will take away from it who they are and what experience they know.

“I hadn’t done comedy. There are so many comedic moments in a specific tone that Rian has created. I think he’s been very innovative in this whodunnit space.”

Speaking of the rest of the cast of characters – including Edward Norton as a slippery tech billionaire and Kate Hudson as a former model turned fashion designer and social media casualty – Craig said: “There are some horrible people in this movie but you can’t help but like them. That’s a skill. If you set someone up and throw darts at them, it’s entertaining for a minute but after a while it’s just very boring.

“We need to see how complicated these people are. A lot of the undertones in it are hidden by the fact it’s just funny.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix on December 23.