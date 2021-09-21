Daniel Craig says Bond shouldn’t be played by a woman

Daniel Craig has said he believes James Bond should not be played by a female actor.

Amid speculation about his replacement, as Craig will no longer play the notorious secret agent after No Time To Die, the actor said he believes women deserve their own parts not written for men.

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” Craig told Radio Times when asked for his thoughts about a woman playing Bond.

He added: “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Craig nodded to the presence of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the writing team as a way to “spice it up”, but specified that she “wasn’t about to take him in a different direction” as a longtime fan of the franchise.

Meanwhile, a clip of Craig saying an emotional goodbye to the cast and crew of James Bond was published online this week.

In the clip, the actor says: “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me…And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those…whatever.”

He continues: “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on September 30, with a US release set to follow on October 8.