Daniel Day-Lewis gives update on acting retirement

Further confirmation of Daniel Day-Lewis’ retirement from acting has been shared.

Irish filmmaker Jim Sheridan, who directed three of Day-Lewis’ most well-known films: My Left Foot, In The Name Of The Father and The Boxer, has opened up about the actor’s retirement.

Speaking with ScreenDaily, Sheridan said: “He says he’s done.”

“I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else. He opens up the streamers and there’s 7,000 choices, none of them are good,” he said.

“Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience… It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something because he’s so good.”.

Back in 2017, the Lincoln actor announced his retirement from acting, ahead of the release of Phantom Thread, for which Day-Lewis received an Oscar nomination.

A statement at the time read: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Speaking with W Magazine at the time, Day-Lewis opened up about his decision to retire. “I dread to use the overused word ‘artist,’ but there’s something of the responsibility of the artist that hung over me,” he explained. “I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t.”

He continued: “All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.”

In January, Day-Lewis made a rare public appearance at the National Board Of Review Awards gala, honouring his Gangs Of New York director, Martin Scorsese.

According to Variety, the filmmaker teased the actor’s return to the industry in his speech, as he thanked Day-Lewis for presenting him the award. “We did two films together and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life, I must say. Maybe there’s time for one more. Maybe! He’s the best.”

Last October, Day-Lewis made another appearance at the premiere of his wife Rebecca Miller’s new movie, She Came To Me.