Daniel Kaluuya goes viral with ‘Hot Ones’ interview

Daniel Kaluuya has undertaken a Hot Ones challenge, trying a range of spicy foods high on the Scoville Scale.

The Oscar-winning actor managed to get through 10 hot wings with host Sean Evans, saying he was “built for this”, though the spiciness eventually caught up with him.

At one point, the actor was asked about his ability to cry on camera for roles, which led to the star joking: “If you need tears, don’t use menthol, use psycho hot sauce.”

Kaluuya will next be seen in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and recently revealed that he took inspiration from Bruce Willis for his role.

“We had a lot of conversations building up to the shoot, and when I got to the set, I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is a fucking action film. Holy shit,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The most daring thing to do is go for it, [so] let’s do Bruce Willis then. Let’s go for this shit. I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original – it’s so important that this film connects.”

The film’s synopsis reads: “Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behaviour.” Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun are also set to star in the movie.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Kaluuya won’t be returning for Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever. The likes of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are all set to come back, while Dominique Thorn and Michaela Coel join the cast.