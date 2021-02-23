Daniel Kaluuya says he wasn’t invited to ‘Get Out’ premiere

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya has revealed he was not invited to the film’s premiere, despite playing the main character.
The actor, who starred as Chris in Jordan Peele’s 2017 psychological horror film, told Graham Norton he had not been invited to the premiere at the Sundance film festival.
“They didn’t invite me bro. They didn’t invite me,” Kaluuya said when Norton addressed the rumours of him not attending the premiere.
“On Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black Panther],” the actor explained.
“I was chilling and I was like, okay, my schedule is open, and then I just didn’t get the invite man. I wasn’t invited. So I was just in my bed, someone texted me and was like, ‘It went really well!”
He added jokingly: “That’s the industry, Graham, this is the game.”
Elsewhere, Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to star in Jordan Peele’s new film. Details regarding the film are being kept secret, but Hustlers star Keke Palmer has signed on to star, Deadline confirmed. Peele has written the script, and will be directing and producing.
Kaluuya currently stars in Shaka King’s Judas And The Black Messiah as late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.
In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Judas And The Black Messiah feels like it needs to be seen.
“Far from just a mini-biopic about a shameful chapter of American history, and way more than a simple character study from two of the best actors around, this is angry, important, relevant filmmaking about a message that matters.”