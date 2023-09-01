Daniel Radcliffe got ripped and now fans want him to play Wolverine

Fans have fired up the rumour mill that Daniel Radcliffe could be cast as the next Wolverine, after the actor showed off his jacked body in the season four finale of Miracle Workers.

The former Harry Potter actor, who has starred in the TBS comedy anthology series as different characters since 2019, was seen with a ripped physique while going feral in Y-fronts during the closing episode.

In the episode, called The End, Radcliffe’s Sid is seen ripping off his clothes and tearing his enemies limb from limb.

Advertisement

The scene left an impression on fans, some of whom suggested that it was the perfect audition tape for playing X-Men Marvel character Wolverine, a dark-haired, muscular werewolf superhero who’s been portrayed by a Hugh Jackman for the last two decades. Jackman will make his final outing as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 in May.

One fan wrote alongside a screengrab of Radcliffe in his underwear: “Daniel Radcliffe is such a specimen.”

After seeing Daniel Radcliffe go feral and hump a robot's corpse in Miracle Workers, he is the only logical choice for an MCU Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/VAOK0hiOc4 — Josh (@PlumpoLumpo) August 30, 2023

Elsewhere, a fan said: “Another incredible season of @miracletbs! I feel like that last episode was Daniel Radcliffe’s audition for Wolverine lol.”

Advertisement

Another viewer agreed. “After seeing Daniel Radcliffe go feral and hump a robot’s corpse in Miracle Workers, he is the only logical choice for an MCU Wolverine.”

Radcliffe told Jimmy Fallon last year that previous rumours of his Wolverine casting are just that. “I think it’s because Wolverine in the comics is fairly short. I think it’s people going, ‘Who’s a short actor? Him! He could maybe play him!'” he said.

See more reactions to Radcliffe in Miracle Workers below.

Daniel RADCLIFFE should definitely get a screen test for WOLVERINE. I really believe he could do it and give an AMAZING performance that would thrill and satisfy comic fans, new and old(er)😁. MARVEL Comics' X-MEN#XMEN #MCU pic.twitter.com/0MIxag6biX — ᑕᕼEᑕKTᕼEᑕIᖇᑕᑌIT🎇🌈🌺🌼🌷🌞🌸🌴🍓🍄🌹💐🌿🍃🌿 (@ChecKtheCircuiT) August 29, 2023

After seeing Daniel Radcliffe go feral and hump a robot's corpse in Miracle Workers, he is the only logical choice for an MCU Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/VAOK0hiOc4 — Josh (@PlumpoLumpo) August 30, 2023

sounds wild but the only man I can see taking that Wolverine torch from Hugh Jackman is Daniel Radcliffe 🤣 — Reverend Hoffman (@HoffSZN) August 30, 2023

According to The Independent another actor that is rumoured to replace Jackman is Taron Egerton.

The next instalment in the X-Men film franchise will be Marvel Studios’ first release.

20th Century Fox built a 20-year plus franchise bringing Marvel Comics’ mutants and X-Men to life on the silver screen, but Disney’s acquisition of Fox properties in 2019 marked the conclusion of Fox’s X-Men film series and the start of X-Men’s introduction into the MCU.

There is currently no release date for the next X-Men film.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe has given his thoughts on the new Harry Potter TV series, saying that he’s “very excited to have that torch passed”.

Radcliffe starred as the titular character in all eight films in the world-famous series based on J.K. Rowling’s books, which concluded in 2011.

The upcoming television reboot of the fantasy franchise was confirmed by HBO earlier this year and will be the first-ever series based on the iconic books.