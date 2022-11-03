Danny Boyle is keen to direct third ’28 Days Later’ film

Danny Boyle has said he would be keen to direct a third 28 Days Later film.

The director of the 2002 apocalyptic classic told NME that the script for the new film, 28 Months Later, has been ready for a couple of years.

“I’d be very tempted [to direct it],” Boyle said of the script written by Alex Garland, which has “a lovely idea” at the centre of it.

“It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?”

Boyle added: “It might come back into focus because one of the things that’s happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons.

“It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent.”

Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original film, also said he could be keen to star in a new film.

“I think there’s a problem with that, in that I’m 20 years older…” he said.

“But every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.”