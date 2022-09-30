Danny Boyle to direct dance stage show adaptation of ‘The Matrix’

Danny Boyle is set to direct a stage show adaptation of 1999 film The Matrix.

The show, titled Free Your Mind, will debut in October next year at Manchester arts venue, Factory International. The production is licensed by Warner Bros. Theater Ventures.

As reported by Variety, the show’s description reads: “Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, Free Your Mind will take audiences on a thrilling journey through The Matrix and into a new realm of possibilities.

“This eye-opening production will stretch across the building’s ultra-flexible spaces, responding to them and harnessing the collective energy of the moment.”

Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante is composing the music for the show, with Kenrick ‘H20′ Sandy on board as the choreographer. The show will be produced by frequent Boyle collaborator, Tracey Seaward. Poet playwright Sabrina Mahfouz and artist Es Devlin are also set to write and provide large scale sculptures, respectively.

Boyle previously directed the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, which involved a cast of 10,000 volunteers and featured elaborate dance numbers.

He’s best known, however, for directing films like 1996’s Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire and, most recently, the six-part miniseries Pistol about the rise of The Sex Pistols.

A fourth installment in The Matrix franchise was released last year, titled The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski. The film saw Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson reprise their roles from the original trilogy.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Resurrections can feel like a concentration test even when it gets gripping. Still, the inventive fight scenes are definitely bracing if you’ve seen one too many toothless superhero movies, and there are some memorable performances.”