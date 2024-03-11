Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger berate Michael Keaton about ‘Batman’ during Oscars reunion

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito came together last night to present the award for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards.

The prestigious ceremony took place yesterday (March 10) in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. The winner in this category was the epic Japanese movie, Godzilla Minus One, with visual effects supervised by Takashi Yamazaki.

The two actors, who have worked together on the movie Twins, explained how they were both villains of Batman in separate films based on the DC superhero. They joked about how their characters were respectively humiliated and ultimately defeated by Batman.

DeVito described how his character, The Penguin, was thrown out of a window by Michael Keaton’s Batman in Batman Returns, before pointing the Beetlejuice star out in the audience.

“He’s here,” said DeVito, pointing to the audience. “There he is! Right here!” as the camera zoomed in on Keaton.

Schwarzenegger chimed in: “You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here, son of a bitch,” while DeVito added: “You are a real beak-breaker,” referring to his avian character.

Keaton, seemingly joining in with the joke, held a hard stare with the presenters before displaying a cocky smirk and doing a beckoning gesture with his hands. The fake feud was met with laughter and applause by the audience in the Dolby Theatre.

Last November, DeVito hinted at a possible reunion on screen with Schwarzenegger, saying that they “should have done” another film together. The Matilda star said: “Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2 because he became governor – which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor.”

In May last year, the Terminator star said: “I’m developing another movie with Danny. He’s so much fun to work with and so talented.”

Elsewhere at the Oscars, John Cena gave a dramatic presentation for the award for Best Costume Design, given to Poor Things, when he stepped out onstage completely naked, with just an envelope for modesty.