Danny Elfman being sued after reportedly failing to pay settlement for alleged sexual harassment

Danny Elfman is being sued after reportedly failing to pay a settlement for alleged sexual harassment.

A new report in Rolling Stone alleges that the composer was accused of sexual harassment in 2017 by Nomi Abadi and reached a settlement of $830,000 (£645,000).

Now, it’s being reported that Elfman failed to pay two of the scheduled payments, totalling $85,000 (£65,000), and Abadi is taking him to court for breach of contract.

Advertisement

Responding to the allegations, Elfman claimed the allegations were “vicious and wholly false,” adding: “I have done nothing indecent or wrong, and my lawyers stand ready to prove with voluminous evidence that these accusations are false.”

Elfman’s representative also claimed that the settlement was made because his client was forced into making “impossible choice between settling and continuing his career and earning a living for his family or deciding to fight what at the time was an unwinnable battle to tell the truth”.

In response, Abadi’s lawyer called the comments “directly contrary to the position he maintained in the underlying dispute and to the evidentiary record”.

Abadi accused Elfman of exposing himself and masturbating in front of her on two occasions without her consent.

Last year, Elfman brought The Nightmare Before Christmas to London, performing at Wembley Arena with Phoebe Bridgers appearing as Sally.

Advertisement

Elfman also worked on the original score alongside Chris Bacon for Netflix’s recent smash-hit series Wednesday, with The Nightmare Before Christmas collaborator Tim Burton serving as executive producer.