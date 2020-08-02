Dave Bautista reveals he wanted to play Bane in ‘The Batman’

Dave Bautista has revealed that he wanted to play Bane in the upcoming new Matt Reeves movie, The Batman.

Similar – but not connected – to last year’s Joker origin story, Warner Bros’ forthcoming superhero flick stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role and will be a whole new take on the DC comic book franchise.

While all of the movie’s details have not yet been released, a fan online tweeted that they had read Bautista could be playing Bane, one of Batman’s longtime arch enemies.

“I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison,” they wrote. “Please, DC movies…make it happen.”

Responding to the fan, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor tweeted back: “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

In 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises – which saw Christian Bale portray the caped crusader – Bane was played by Tom Hardy in a critically acclaimed role.

Besides Pattinson, The Batman will star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Meanwhile, a writer on the movie The Dark Knight has revealed that the team faced pressure to include a Joker origin story in the critically-acclaimed DC movie.

The Christopher Nolan-directed film included a dark and popular portrayal of the Joker performed by the late Heath Ledger.