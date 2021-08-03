Dave Bautista wasn’t asked to reprise Drax role in new Marvel series

Dave Bautista has revealed he was not asked to reprise his role as Drax for Marvel/Disney+ series What If…

The new animated show sees many characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returning to voice them, although Bautista’s Guardians Of The Galaxy character Drax is not included.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked on Monday (August 2) why he would not be voicing Drax in the new show, Bautista wrote: “Let’s start with I was never asked.”

James Gunn, who directed Bautista in Guardians, replied to his tweet simply writing: “What”.

Dave Bautista first played Drax in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film in 2014, and will be reprising his role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

Elsewhere, James Gunn recently said that Marvel never asked him to set up any future MCU plotlines in his Guardians Of The Galaxy films.

“The only time they ever [asked me to include something for future MCU movies] was on the first movie with Thanos, putting Thanos in there,” Gunn told the AV Club. “Which they wanted me to do. But besides that they’ve never done that.

“I have to pay attention to things that happen, which they did talk to me about – the stuff with Gamora and things like that. I know that the characters have been through certain things, so I have to deal with that stuff.”

Marvel’s What If…? will premiere on Disney+ on August 11.