David Ayer says it would be “incredibly cathartic” to finish his original version of ‘Suicide Squad’

Fans have been campaigning for the director's version of the DC movie to be released

By Rhian Daly
Joker, Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Jared Leto as The Joker in David Ayer's 'Suicide Squad' CREDIT: Warner Bros Pictures / Album

David Ayer has said it would be “incredibly cathartic” for him to finish his original version of Suicide Squad.

The director wrote and directed the 2016 DC movie, but the copy of the film that was released in cinemas is said to be vastly different from Ayer’s original vision for the movie.

Last week, fans began calling for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of Suicide Squad to be released, with the director responding and saying it “may always be just a rumour”.

He has now responded to a fan asking why his unreleased version can’t be shown on a platform like HBO Max. “I’m sure a lot of DC fans would love to see an alt version of the film and it would help sell the app,” one Twitter user reasoned.

“This is a good question,” Ayer replied. “My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

 

In a response to another fan, the director said his cut “isn’t the apotheosis of filmmaking” but it was “simply better than what the public has seen”.

A sequel to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad, is in production with director James Gunn. The film is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021, although it is currently unclear if that will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ayer recently responded to a fan theory about Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad. Writing about the character’s forehead tattoo that reads “DAMAGED”, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Joker got the tattoo because batman damaged his smile in a failed attempt at revenge for killing Robin. All with the intent to antagonize and infuriate Batman simply by seeing his face.”

The filmmaker later confirmed that their theory was correct, replying: “Exactly.”

