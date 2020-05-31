Suicide Squad director David Ayer has discussed his original idea for the film, saying that it was “beaten into a comedy” for the final version.

It comes after fans called for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of Suicide Squad to be released, with the director responding and saying it “may always be just a rumour”.

In response to a Tweet directed at him about the film’s trailer, Ayer replied: “This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad.

“After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool – My soulful drama was beaten into a ‘comedy'”.

Ayer has previously said that although it may always remain as a rumour that his original vision for the film could come to life, it would be an “incredibly cathartic” project to undertake.

“I’m sure a lot of DC fans would love to see an alt version of the film and it would help sell the app,” one Twitter user told Ayer.

“This is a good question,” Ayer replied. “My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

A sequel to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad, is in production with director James Gunn. The film is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.

Another high-profile original cut – the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League – is actually being put into production. Since the movie’s release in 2017, fans and cast members alike have called for the release of Snyder’s version, dubbed the ‘Snyder cut’. It has since been confirmed that the director’s take on Justice League will be made available on HBO Max next year.