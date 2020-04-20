David Lynch says he has “zero interest” in ‘Dune’ remake

David Lynch has weighed-in on the upcoming Dune remake, revealing he has “no interest” in the movie.

The director infamously adapted the Frank Herbert novel into a 1984 movie, which became a critical and box office failure.

However, when asked about Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming version starring Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, Lynch admitted it brought back the “heartache” of making his version.

“I have zero interest in Dune,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, elaborating: “Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.”

Asked if he would ever watch someone else’s adaptation, Lynch reiterated: “I said I’ve got zero interest.”

It comes after pictures from the new adaptation was released last week, giving fans a first look at the likes of Chalamet, Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Villeneuve is set to adapt the novel into two movies, explaining to Vanity Fair: “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

The story takes place in a distant future as Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) takes stewardship over a distant planet that contains a resource known as “the spice”.

Dune, which is also set to star Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Charlotte Rampling, is set for release on December 18.