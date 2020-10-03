‘Dazed and Confused’ cast to reunite for Texas voting fundraiser

The cast of 1993 classic film Dazed and Confused are set to reunite for a new voting fundraiser.

Stars of the film, including Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck, will get back together for a virtual table read.

The new table read is being held in support of the All money raised will benefit the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science, organisations that are aiming to up voter registration in Texas ahead of the 2020 US election on November 3.

The “get-out-the-vote” fundraiser will take place on October 11 and see comedian Patton Oswalt host a Q&A with the cast following the table read of Richard Linklater’s film.

Alongside McConaughey and Affleck, the likes of Joey Lauren Adams, Jason London, Adam Goldberg and Anthony Rapp are also set to appear.

Voto Latino boss Danny Friedman said: “With a pandemic raging during an election year, this country should be investing in every possible measure to keep voters safe. No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote.

“Unfortunately, the state of Texas does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and each one of them will be making their voices heard in November, despite the state’s intransigence.”

The Dazed and Confused cast is the latest in a long line of film and TV show casts reuniting this year for a number of charitable causes.

The minds behind the iconic 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap – Rob Reiner, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest – will reprise their roles for an online event supporting the Democrats in Pennsylvania on October 14, while The Princess Bride cast also reunited last month.