A billboard promoting HBO Max has given fans reason to believe the release of the Justice League Snyder Cut could be imminent. The new streaming service used a promotional image from the DC film, with the line, “We’ve got the heroes”.

Fans on Twitter have taken from this a hint that director Zack Snyder’s cut of the film, allegedly different to the one released in cinemas in 2017, might premiere on the platform.

The news began to spread when a fan tweeted a photo of the billboard with the caption “#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague”, which currently has almost 2,000 likes.

Growing rumours also began when news broke that Zack Snyder held a private screening of his version of the film earlier in the year, with Warner Bros. executives present, according to Comicbook.

Snyder is also hosting a Twitter watch party for Man of Steel tonight (May 20), exactly one week from the launch of HBO Max – which has fans guessing the filmmaker might reveal more in the Q&A portion about the release of the Snyder Cut.

In other DC news, Batman and Robin writer Akiva Goldsman said last week that an early version of the Batman vs Superman script could have seen the Joker kill Batman’s wife, in what Goldsman called “the darkest thing you’ve ever seen.”

That version of the film was never released because “it wasn’t landing quite in the way I think we imagined when we put them on the page,” Goldsman said.