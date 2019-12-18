News Film News

A major DC Comics villain might be confirmed for Suicide Squad sequel

When asked by a fan, Gunn responded with a shrugging emoji

Ella Kemp
James Gunn

Plans for James Gunn‘s sequel to Suicide Squad, currently titled The Suicide Squad, are firming up, as the director teases the potential return of a major DC villain.

Sharing a holiday-themed Instagram post with the cast of the upcoming film, Gunn gave a first look at potential new names to join his line-up of anti-heroes – including the iconic humanoid villain King Shark.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted King Shark alongside Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie’s character), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) – and when Gunn was asked whether this was really a tip-off, the filmmaker merely replied with a shrugging emoji.

King Shark, while well-established among fans of the comics, has seldom graced the screen – only appearing briefly in the second season of The Flash.

While Gunn has said it’ll be a while until fans get a glimpse of any images from The Suicide Squad, the director did tease the production process with a snap of the cover of the script.

The film, which began shooting last October, is said to diverge from David Ayers’ original 2016 film, instead bringing a “completely fresh take” according to Warner Bros.

Gunn had said the agreement was pretty swift, revealing of the studios: “I was basically offered whatever I wanted, [and] I most wanted to do Squad.”

Before the release of The Suicide Squad, currently scheduled for 6 August 2020, Task Force member Harley Quinn is getting her own standalone film with Birds of Prey, coming to cinemas next February.

