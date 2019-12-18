A major DC Comics villain might be confirmed for Suicide Squad sequel

Plans for James Gunn‘s sequel to Suicide Squad, currently titled The Suicide Squad, are firming up, as the director teases the potential return of a major DC villain.

Sharing a holiday-themed Instagram post with the cast of the upcoming film, Gunn gave a first look at potential new names to join his line-up of anti-heroes – including the iconic humanoid villain King Shark.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted King Shark alongside Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie’s character), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) – and when Gunn was asked whether this was really a tip-off, the filmmaker merely replied with a shrugging emoji.

Advertisement

King Shark, while well-established among fans of the comics, has seldom graced the screen – only appearing briefly in the second season of The Flash.

While Gunn has said it’ll be a while until fans get a glimpse of any images from The Suicide Squad, the director did tease the production process with a snap of the cover of the script.

The film, which began shooting last October, is said to diverge from David Ayers’ original 2016 film, instead bringing a “completely fresh take” according to Warner Bros.

Gunn had said the agreement was pretty swift, revealing of the studios: “I was basically offered whatever I wanted, [and] I most wanted to do Squad.”

Advertisement

Before the release of The Suicide Squad, currently scheduled for 6 August 2020, Task Force member Harley Quinn is getting her own standalone film with Birds of Prey, coming to cinemas next February.