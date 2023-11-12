DC’s James Gunn gives update on release date of ‘Superman Legacy’

James Gunn has given fans an update on the release of the upcoming DC movie, Superman Legacy.

Directed by Gunn, the film will launch DC’s new film universe, spearheaded by Gunn and his co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran.

After a long summer of WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there were fears that Superman Legacy could be pushed back with its original release date moving. However, the DC boss gave fans a reassuring update this weekend when he took to Instagram to tell his followers that the release date would be staying the same.

He wrote: “Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career.”

He then confirmed that the film would still be “making the originally planned release date” of July 11, 2025.

This summer, it was confirmed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan had been cast in the lead roles in Superman: Legacy.

As first reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Corenswet and Brosnahan were selected from six actors who had screen tests earlier this month (June 17). The other actors in contention were Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for Superman, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were also in the running for Lois.

Gunn later confirmed the casting on Twitter, writing: “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).”

Corenswet most recently starred as the projectionist in the 2022 slasher film Pearl, with his previous credits including Ryan Murphy projects The Politician and Hollywood. He also starred in the HBO miniseries We Own This City.

Brosnahan is best known for playing the lead role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which landed her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. The series came to an end after five seasons in May this year.

Gunn previously described the film as being about the character’s heritage. On Twitter, he wrote: “Less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

Clark Kent and Lois Lane were last played by Henry Cavill and Amy Adams respectively, who first portrayed the characters in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man Of Steel. This was followed by Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and Snyder’s recut version of Justice League in 2021.