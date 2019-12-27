‘Deadpool 3’ is officially in production at Marvel Studios

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the long-awaited Deadpool 3 is officially in the works at Marvel Studios.

There has been plenty of discussion over whether a third movie in the series would happen, especially after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

Last year, Reynolds stated that he believed that Deadpool 3 would never happen, while it was also unclear whether an R-rated Marvel would ever get the green light by Marvel.

This July, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld reignited hope, saying the movie would “totally happen”, and Reynolds has now confirmed the franchise’s return.

In a new interview on Christmas Eve, Reynolds confirmed the news while appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan. As ComicBook.com report, Reynolds was asked about Deadpool 3, responding: “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team.”

He then confirmed that the film was in production at Marvel Studios, saying that it felt like “the big leagues all of a sudden,” adding that he’s finding the experience “kinda crazy”.

Reynolds recently said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction”.

He also spoke about wanting to explore Deadpool’s sexuality in a future film. “I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways,” he said.

“The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do. It’s something that I’d love to see more of.”