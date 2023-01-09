‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller takes over from Eli Roth for ‘Borderlands’ reshoots

Deadpool director Tim Miller is handling two weeks of reshoots needed on the long-awaited Borderlands movie.

First announced back in 2015, it was later confirmed that the Borderlands movie would star Cate Blanchett as Lilith while Russian boxer-turned-actor Florian Munteanu will play Krieg. Also confirmed to be involved is Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina and Kevin Hart as Roland.

Filming began in 2021, with Eli Roth directing the Borderlands movie from a script penned by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Test screenings were reportedly held last November but it’s since been confirmed (via Deadline) that the film will need two weeks of reshoots.

Advertisement

However, since Roth has already started work on his next project, Tim Miller is stepping into the director’s role. According to Deadline, Roth has not been fired despite a flurry of speculative reports to the contrary.

The Borderlands film will be produced by Avi and Ari Arad of Arad Productions and Erik Feig of Picturestart, while Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick will serve as executive producers.

A synopsis reads: “These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Pitchford has also confirmed “The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe.”

“We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules,” he added.

I’m not sure what you expect, but some of the most experienced and talented film makers in the world are working extremely hard to create something to entertain you. Maybe just take it as it comes instead to of fixate on whatever you’re thinking of? — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Back in 2021, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a “secret” behind-the-scenes shot of her co-star Cate Blanchett as Lilith.

Borderlands is yet to confirm a release date while Roth has started work on horror film Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is reportedly based on one of the fake movie trailers that aired as part of Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino collaboration Grindhouse. It’s the third joke trailer to be made into a real movie, following Machete and Hobo With A Shotgun.