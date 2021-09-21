Denzel Washington takes the crown in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ trailer

The first trailer for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth has just been released – check it out below.

The new film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in a reimagining of the Shakespeare classic, and marks the first time Coen is making a film without his brother and frequent collaborator Ethan.

Washington plays the title character, and McDormand plays Lady Macbeth. The cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson.

Check out the trailer here:

The Tragedy of Macbeth is set to receive its European premiere at this year’s London Film Festival, on October 17 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Coen said in a statement about the premiere: “Shakespeare belongs to the world but comes from Britain.

“Having borrowed your cultural patrimony, and having had the great good luck to work with a few of your most brilliant actors, I’m honoured to bring this movie to the London Film Festival for its European premiere.”

BFI London Film Festival Director Tricia Tuttle called The Tragedy of Macbeth a “stunning production”, adding of her excitement for the film’s premiere: “So many of us missed the big screen experience last year, and this a perfect celebration of this art form that’s built on ancient traditions of storytelling but with truly magical powers to convey intimacy and awesome scale and spectacle.”

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s London Film Festival – click here to book and scroll through the programme.