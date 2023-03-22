Dick Van Dyke involved in car accident in California

Dick Van Dyke has reportedly been involved in a car accident in Malibu, California.

According to TMZ, the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins star lost control of his car in wet weather and crashed it into a gate on Wednesday morning (March 22). Police were called to the scene shortly afterwards.

The publication states that the 97-year-old actor sustained a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion, but avoided serious injury and was not taken to hospital.

Alcohol was reportedly not involved in the crash, but police have requested that Van Dyke retakes a driving test due to his age.

This is not the first time that Van Dyke has been involved in a car accident during his senior years. In 2013, the actor escaped uninjured after his car burst into flames on a motorway.

Van Dyke was pulled from his vehicle, having not realised that the Jaguar had caught fire on a Los Angeles highway.

He told TMZ at the time: “It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp.”

The actor added that he escaped unscathed and “there was a fireman, a nurse and a cop just happened to be passing by. Somebody’s looking after me”.

While Van Dyke has mostly taken a step back from acting in recent years, he’s continued to appear in occasional projects across film and TV.

Most recently he surprised viewers across the world by appearing as a contestant on The Masked Singer. The actor impressed audiences with his energetic performances as “Gnome” on the hit talent show.

His most recent acting credits include Jim Carrey‘s comedy-drama Kidding and 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt.