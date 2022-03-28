Diddy says Will Smith and Chris Rock settled feud after Oscars

Sean “Diddy” Combs has said that Will Smith and Chris Rock settled their Oscars feud after the event finished.

During yesterday’s (March 27) ceremony, Smith slapped Rock on stage after the comedian made a “joke” about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness – the Matrix actor has been open in the past about suffering with alopecia.

When Smith returned to his seat, he could be seen shouting at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Smith was given the Best Actor award shortly afterwards, and apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees in his acceptance speech.

Following the ceremony, however, music mogul Diddy – who was also in attendance – claimed that the feud was “over”.

Speaking at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, he told Page Six: “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that.

“It’s all love. They’re brothers,” Diddy added.

Diddy appeared soon after the altercation on stage at the Oscars, offering to mediate between Smith and Rock as he declared: “I did not know that this year would be the most exciting Oscar ever. Will and Chris, we’re gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party right now. We’re moving on with love.”

During his speech, Smith said: “This is a beautiful moment. I’m not crying for winning an award – it’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all the people.”

He also shared what Denzel Washington told him earlier: “When you’re at your highest point, be careful – that’s when the devil will come for you.”

The LAPD has confirmed that Rock is not pressing charges at present, a statement reading: “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Since the incident, Smith’s son Jaden has reacted on social media, while a number of celebrities have weighed in on the altercation.

Meanwhile, CODA was one of the big winners of the evening, taking home three Oscars including Best Picture, while Dune won the most awards overall. CODA‘s Troy Kotsur made history as the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar, while West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar.

Catch up with all the winners here.