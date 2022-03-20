Director Denis Villeneuve gives update on what fans can expect in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Director Denis Villeneuve has given an update on what fans can expect from the next Dune movie.

A sequel to the hit 2021 film was officially announced last October after the new film earned over $40million at the US box office in its opening weekend. It will land in October 2023.

Speaking to Deadline, Villeneuve described the follow up to his acclaimed sci-fi starring Zendaya and Tom Holland as “another beautiful journey in the desert again”.

He continued: “It’s the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It’s Paul’s journey against the enemy.

“It’s a movie that will be more cinematic”, he added.

In a new interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Villeneuve also said that Zendaya’s small role in the first Dune would be significantly expanded upon in the sequel.

He said: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.

“We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

Dune, which concludes at the halfway point of Frank Herbert’s novel, stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and David Dastmalchian.

In NME’s four-star review, Dune is described as lacking in closure but “the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck”.

The review added: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune’s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least. The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig.”

Last week, the film won big at the 2022 BAFTAs, picking up five awards.