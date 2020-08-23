Director of ‘Shazam!’ sequel makes light of delays with new parody poster

The director of the long-awaited Shazam! sequel has made light of the film’s delays after sharing a new parody poster.

Following delays to filming the sequel through the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now scheduled for a November 2022 release, three years after the original. The follow-up to the 2019 film was initially confirmed last December.

Ahead of the DC FanDome event yesterday (August 22), a parody poster appeared on Twitter and director David F. Sandberg shared the image in approval.

Accompanying the mock-up poster was the caption: “Shazam! Now the kids have facial hair!” You can see the poster below.

Earlier this month (August 16), Sandberg trolled fans by sharing a fake trailer for the film’s upcoming sequel.

Although Shazam! 2 hasn’t even started production yet, reviews for the non-existent film have started popping up on reviews site Letterboxd.

Sandberg then took it upon himself to use the quotes in a fake trailer advertising the new film. “We haven’t shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd,” he tweeted along with the trailer. “I’m pretty sure that means we’re allowed to start using review quotes for marketing.”

Shazam! starred Zachary Levi as a kid who finds himself in the body of a superhero. The film earned over $364 million worldwide, as well as receiving largely positive reviews.