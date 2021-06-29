Disney is reportedly dropping the name Slave I for Boba Fett’s ship in the latest LEGO release.

According to JediNews, LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen and LEGO Star Wars Lead Designer Michael Lee Stockwell are changing the name of Boba Fett’s ship.

The renaming would reportedly drop the longstanding Slave I name, in favour of Boba Fett’s Starship.

Frederiksen is quoted as saying at last month’s LEGO Fan Media Days: “Then, the next one, also from The Mandalorian, is Boba Fett’s Starship.”

“Yes, I built another,” added Stockwell. “We’re not calling it Slave I any more. This is Boba Fett’s Starship.”

James Burns of JediNews then asked the designers why they were dropping the Slave I name, to which Frederiksen replied: “Everybody is. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use any more.”

NME has contacted Disney for comment and will update this story accordingly.

In other Star Wars news, Liam Neeson recently denied rumours that he would be returning as Qui-Gon Jinn in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The actor joked that Disney does not “have enough money” to convince him to return to the Star Wars universe.

He added: “I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will see Ewan McGregor reprise his titular role from the prequel trilogy of films. He will be joined by Hayden Christensen, who previously played Anakin Skywalker in his ascent to power as Darth Vader.