Disney teases first look at ‘Haunted Mansion’ reboot starring Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Jamie Lee Curtis

The first teaser for Disney‘s Haunted Mansion has dropped (check it out below) and showcases a revamped spin-off of the popular Disneyland ride.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, the film focuses on Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son, Travis (Chase Dillon), who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

The trailer showcases plenty of spectacularly spooky goings on as Gabbie and Travis attempt to make an old mansion their forever home. The spiritual experts come in the form of Owen Wilson, Danny De Vito and LaKeith Stanfield.

Justin Simien, Dear White People and Bad Hair, helms the film which features a cast dripping with Hollywood names. Tiffany Haddish, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto have also signed on to the film. Spoiler alert – Leto will appear as the The Hatbox Ghost.

Speaking about the project, Simien said: “As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

This isn’t the first time that Disney have taken a ride from the themepark to the big screen. Perhaps the most famous being Pirates Of The Caribbean. That said, this isn’t the first time that the Haunted Mansion ride has been given the silver screen treatment.

Eddie Murphy headlined the first movie treatment of the ride almost 20 years. The film also starred Terence Stamp, Wallace Shawn, and Marsha Thomason. Though Disney will be hoping this reboot is more of a hit than the Murphy-led project. It ranks on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 31 per cent, and a critic score of just 14 per cent.

The ‘Haunted Mansion’ will appear in cinemas on July 28, 2023.